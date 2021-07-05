Man shot, killed at 4th of July party in Chesterfield Township

article

A shooting at a 4th of July party in Chesterfield Township left a 50-year-old man dead.

Police said neighbors and friends were celebrating the holiday in the 48000 block of Jamaica Avenue early Monday when a fight led to the shooting.

The 47-year-old shooter, a man from Chesterfield, was arrested. A 48-year-old Chesterfield man was also arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Fireworks, drugs, and alcohol were involved at the gathering, police said.

The shooting is the second murder in the city in just over 24 hours. Police said an argument Saturday night in the 33000 block of Meldrum led to a 31-year-old man being shot and killed.