A Detroit man headed to the doctor Thursday morning was killed outside his home.

Police said a neighbor in the 4500 block of W. Outer Drive, near 7 Mile, heard gunshots around 6:30 a.m. They went outside and saw the victim in a vehicle.

The victim, who neighbors said was in his 50s, was backing out of his driveway when he was shot. His vehicle rolled onto the median.