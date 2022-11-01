Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck

A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot.

Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.

Officers who responded found the man on the ground next to his pickup truck. He was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

"Although the investigation is ongoing and fluid, it is clear after reviewing the preliminary evidence that the victim of the shooting was targeted. Detectives are continuing to process evidence, interview witnesses and review surveillance video," said Farmington Public Safety Director Ted Warthman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jacob Cote at 248-474-5500, ext. 2239