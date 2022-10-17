Man shot multiple times after leaving a business in Redford Twp

Redford Twp Police are investigating a crime where a man was shot multiple times after leaving a business in the area.

On Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m., a man was walking out of a business in the 25200 block of Plymouth Road.

While he was walking to his car, a black Ford Taurus pulled up next to him and fired multiple shots at him.

The victim was struck multiple times and the Taurus fled the scene, said Redford Twp Police. Investigators said the suspect(s) inside the Taurus are currently unknown.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a good Samaritan. He was last listed in stable condition and is expected to recover, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Al DiPrima with the Redford Twp Police Department at (313)387-2571.

