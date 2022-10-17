MSP: Stolen BMW flees trooper and crashes into two cars; suspect lost on foot

The Michigan State Police Department is looking for the driver of a stolen BMW that fled from a trooper on I-94 Sunday afternoon.

At 6:30 p.m., a trooper driving westbound on I-94 saw a BMW speeding off the Lodge Fwy ramp onto I-94.

According to MSP, the car was speeding in and out of traffic and exited the freeway at Linwood. That's when the trooper turned on his emergency lights and siren.

The driver refused to stop and crashed into two vehicles up the ramp at a red light, said MSP. The driver got out of the BMW and fled on foot wearing a ski mask.

A canine track for the suspect was not successful according to MSP.

The driver of one of the cars that were struck complained of a sore shoulder but was checked out and cleared by EMS. The other driver didn't have any injuries, said MSP.

Investigators said the BMW had a stolen license plate.

Troopers searched the car and seized a cell phone and a pistol with a modified fully automatic switch and an extended magazine.

The investigation is ongoing.

