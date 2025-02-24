Man shot outside Detroit car wash on city's east side

The Brief A 31-year-old man was shot at the Airport Car Wash in Detroit Monday. One suspect has been arrested while the circumstances have yet to be released by Detroit police. The victim is hospitalized in critical condition.



Detroit police are investigating the shooting of a 31-year-old victim at a car wash on the city's east side Monday.

The backstory:

One suspect is in custody while the victim is in critical condition after being shot at the Airport Car Wash at Gratiot and French. Officers were collecting evidence at the scene while FOX 2 cameras were rolling at 6 p.m. tonight.

The victim's brother was at the scene tonight but declined comment, adding he was worried about his safety.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and have not been released by police.

Stay with FOX 2 for more on this developing story.