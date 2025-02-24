Man shot outside Detroit car wash on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating the shooting of a 31-year-old victim at a car wash on the city's east side Monday.
The backstory:
One suspect is in custody while the victim is in critical condition after being shot at the Airport Car Wash at Gratiot and French. Officers were collecting evidence at the scene while FOX 2 cameras were rolling at 6 p.m. tonight.
The victim's brother was at the scene tonight but declined comment, adding he was worried about his safety.
The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and have not been released by police.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Detroit police at the scene of the shooting.