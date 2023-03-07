Man shot outside Fountain Walk in Novi after trading gunfire with suspects breaking into his car

Novi police are investigating a shooting outside Black Rock Steakhouse in the parking lot of Fountain Walk Novi, that left one man wounded Tuesday night.

Police say the man was eating at the restaurant and saw two suspects inside his car, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Investigators believe the suspects may have been stealing the car.

