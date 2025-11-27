Man shot by police after fleeing traffic stop in Northern Michigan

Several area police departments were involved in a chase that led to a suspect being shot in Alpena County early Thanksgiving morning.

Deputies from the Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department tried to initiate a traffic stop around 8:40 a.m. when a known felon, 33, fled the area near Rogers City.

The chase then led into Alpena County where the driver then crashed into a ditch on M-65.

When he exited the vehicle, police say they saw a gun on him, and opened fire, striking the suspect.

He was treated at the scene and then taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The Michigan State Police were called in to investigate. The investigation remains ongoing.