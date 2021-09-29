Man shot to death after bar fight in Detroit's New Center area

Detroit Police spent Wednesday morning investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside of a bar in the New Center area.

The call for police came in around 5:15 to a shooting on Milwaukee Ave near Woodward Ave in Detroit.

According to police, two men get into a fight inside the bar and the victim goes outside. Witnesses said when they got out there, they found him shot and on the ground.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they're using video from Green Light businesses nearby to help with the investigation.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.