Man shot to death at Clinton Township apartment complex
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in Clinton Township.
Police were called to Country Squire Apartments around 12:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who was shot.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking information.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 586-493-7802
