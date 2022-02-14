Expand / Collapse search

Man shot to death at Clinton Township apartment complex

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in Clinton Township.

Police were called to Country Squire Apartments around 12:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who was shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 586-493-7802 