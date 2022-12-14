Man shot to death at Saginaw car wash

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night at a car wash in Saginaw.

Delvon C. Green, 31, of Saginaw, was inside the business in the 2200 block of E. Holland Avenue when he was shot around 10:45 p.m.

Green was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Police are searching for a suspect. No description of the shooter was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police D/Tpr. Alicia Baxter 989-287-1223, Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-578-2059 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).