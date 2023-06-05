Man shot to death while walking into Ann Arbor home

A man is dead after someone he knew confronted him and shot him as he entered his Ann Arbor home Sunday night.

Police said the 24-year-old victim was walking up to his home in the 2500 block of Sandalwood Circle around 10:20 p.m. when the 22-year-old suspect approached him and shot him.

As the victim entered the home, the suspect followed him and continued shooting. Police said the victim's 3-year-old son and his 23-year-old girlfriend were also in the home.

Officers found the woman outside when they arrived. She told them that she had escaped but her son and boyfriend were still inside. When police went inside, they found the man dead and the child unharmed in an upstairs bedroom.

The suspect, who fled the home, was arrested in a parking lot near the scene without incident.

The motive remains under investigation, and police say there is no threat to the public.