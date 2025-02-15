Man slumped over wheel with two flat tires and crash damage, arrested for drunk driving in Troy

The Brief Troy police officers were called to do a wellness check on a driver in a parking lot The driver was found slumped over the wheel with heavy crash damage and two flat tires A 37-year-old man from Royal Oak was arrested and issued a citation for Operating while Intoxicated



Troy police arrested a Royal Oak man for drunk driving after he was found slumped over the wheel in a new truck with heavy crash damage.

What we know:

Just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, officers responded to 4555 Investment Drive, near Crooks and Long Lake, for a welfare check on a driver in the parking lot.

A 2025 GMC Sierra was reportedly in the parking lot with its hazard lights on and the driver slumped over the wheel.

Officers on the scene spoke with the driver and noted his speech was slurred, and the truck smelled like alcohol. The vehicle also had two flat tires and heavy crash damage.

The driver was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations, which officers noted he did poorly. He refused to submit a preliminary breath test.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Royal Oak, was arrested and taken to the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility. He was read his Chemical Test rights and agreed to take a Chemical Breath Test which resulted in .167% and .165%.

He was issued a citation for Operating while Intoxicated.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what caused the heavy crash damage and flat tires.