Man spent days ransacking Royal Oak shop while business was closed, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An owner of a Royal Oak business scared off a thief who spent several days ransacking her shop when she showed up for work Tuesday.
The woman said she noticed some of her work items outside of Delux Floral, a floral event business at 4915 Leafdale. She could see a man inside through a window so she called 911, police said.
The man, identified as 46-year-old Darien Robert-Alden Cook, fled the scene on foot, police said. Officers found him and arrested him. Police said Cook had items from the shop when they caught him.
Darien Robert-Alden Cook (Photo: Oakland County Jail)
Police said Cook had been inside the business for several days because it had been closed. He caused roughly $12,000 in damages.
Cook was charged with breaking and entering with intent, larceny in a building, and malicious destruction of property.
He was given a $15,000 cash/surety 10% bond with conditions to wear a tether upon release.
He is due back in court April 19.