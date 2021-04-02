Man spent days ransacking Royal Oak shop while business was closed, police say

An owner of a Royal Oak business scared off a thief who spent several days ransacking her shop when she showed up for work Tuesday.

The woman said she noticed some of her work items outside of Delux Floral, a floral event business at 4915 Leafdale. She could see a man inside through a window so she called 911, police said.

The man, identified as 46-year-old Darien Robert-Alden Cook, fled the scene on foot, police said. Officers found him and arrested him. Police said Cook had items from the shop when they caught him.

Darien Robert-Alden Cook (Photo: Oakland County Jail)

Police said Cook had been inside the business for several days because it had been closed. He caused roughly $12,000 in damages.

Cook was charged with breaking and entering with intent, larceny in a building, and malicious destruction of property.

He was given a $15,000 cash/surety 10% bond with conditions to wear a tether upon release.

He is due back in court April 19.