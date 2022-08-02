Man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival

A man was stabbed during a fight Sunday at a festival in Michigan.

Police said the Birch Run man was at the Munger Potato Festival, which is about 15 miles north of Frakenmuth, when he was stabbed just after midnight.

The suspect was escorted out by event security, and police have not identified them. The 27-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police Tpr. Barlow with the Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.