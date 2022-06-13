Man still missing more than 22 years after leaving friend's Eastpointe home

article

On Oct. 1, 1999, Yusuf Wilson left a friend's Eastpointe home, only to never be seen again.

Wilson, who was 17 at the time, was dropped off at the house before leaving.

When he disappeared, he was 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighed 150 pounds. He has a tattoo of his nickname, "YB," on his left arm, a dog bite scar on his leg, and his nose and ear are pierced.

An age-progressed photo from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows what he may have looked like at age 30. He would be 40 now.

What Yousuf Wilson may have looked like at 30

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 1-800-843-7678, or Eastpointe police at 586-775-0400.