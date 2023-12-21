Man suffers serious injuries after hitting semi head-on in northern Michigan

article

Police are investigating a crash in northern Michigan that injured two people Wednesday.

Witnesses told police that a driver of a 2002 Jeep Liberty was traveling south on US-31 near Old Dixie Highway in Banks Township when he drove onto the shoulder then back onto the road around 2:55 p.m.

He then crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

The 33-year-old Boyne Falls man driving the Jeep suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The 66-year-old Roscommon man in the truck had two broken ribs. He was treated at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey and released.

(Photo: MSP)

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.