Man tells Michigan judge “you guys can kiss my a**"

A man is going to find himself in jail for a few months after an outburst in court where he yelled at a Washtenaw County judge and told him to kiss his a**.

Judge Cedric Simpson was adjourning a court recently against Darrell Jarrell. It was a simple case of misdemeanor trespassing but, just as Simpson was ready to move on, Jarrell decided to give him a piece of his mind.

Jarrell was arraigned on July 24 and a court date was set for this past Wednesday, Aug. 7. Jarrell apparently wanted his court date earlier than September. Simpson trie dot explain that Jarrell's attorneys had been unable to talk to him about his case, which is what caused the delay.

However - Jarrell wasn't happy with that answer and, as he put it, he wanted to leave Michigan. He punctuated his response by swearing multiple times at the judge.

"I’m tired of this state, I’m ready to leave this state as soon as possible. It’s trespassing. I could technically leave and you guys would issue a warrant and as long as I don’t return and you guys can kiss my ***.

At the first swearing - Simpson had already heard enough.

"You know what? No no no. You don't come in here…" Simpson said.

"F*** you!" Jarrell said.

"That’s contempt. That’s 93 (day misdemeanor)," Simpson said.

When Jarrell repeated the profanity again, Simpson gave him another 93 day misdemeanor charge.

It happened a total of six times – and continued as the bailiff took him out of court in handcuffs.

Judge Simpson quickly moved on to the next case — Keith Jenkins who watched the entire debacle with a stunned look on his face and his mouth wide open.

As Simpson called the case, Jenkins remained speechless for a minute.

"Next case - the people vs Keith Jenkins. Mr. Jenkins does not want to unmute (laughs).

"I just seen, uh, how you doing your honor? How you doing sir," Jenkins said.

Simpson said he was doing great and then told Jenkins he wasn't bothered by what Jarrell did in court.

FOX 2 reached out to Jarrell's attorney for comment but our call was not returned.

This isn't the first time a crazy moment has happened in Simpson's court. In May, Simpson was hearing a case of a man who was charged with driving with a suspended license – who appeared via Zoom while driving.