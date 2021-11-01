Man trashes gas station on Detroit's west side

article

Detroit police are looking for a man who trashed a gas station early Sunday.

Police said the man walked into an Exxon gas station in the 14500 block of Grand River just before 12:30 a.m. and started knocking over shelves. Some shelves were broken and products were destroyed.

The reason for the destruction is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 2nd Precinct Detective Unit at313-596-5240 and ask for Det. Bailey.