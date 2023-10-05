Man tries to steal pickup from outside Michigan Walmart after telling employee he liked his truck, MSP says

article

After telling a Walmart employee that he liked his truck, Michigan State Police say the man bought tools from the store and tried to steal the pickup.

According to MSP, the victim was in the parking lot of a Walmart in Cadillac around 10 p.m. July 8 before starting his shift. He said a man approached him, introduced himself as Zach, and said he liked his truck.

When the employee came back outside after work, he saw that someone had broken into his truck and damaged the ignition. A hammer, screwdriver, and Walmart bag were found, police said.

Police said surveillance video showed the man who approached the victim, later identified as Zachary Michael Lewis, 21, of Cadillac, buying a hammer and screwdriver from Walmart. Cameras also caught him inside the victim's truck before leaving, police said.

While investigating, troopers learned that someone matching the description of the suspect had been arrested on a separate charge in Missaukee County. When they went to the jail to talk to Lewis, he was wearing the same clothing that he was in the Walmart surveillance video and had a tattoo that matched the suspect video.

Lewis is charged with attempted unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of personal property under $200. He also received a habitual offender second offense notice.

His bond was set at $10,000.

