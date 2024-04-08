Man upset over guacamole amount shoots Michigan Chipotle employee, police say

A man upset over the amount of guacamole he was given at a Southfield Chipotle attacked an employee before shooting him, police said.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said 32-year-old Aaron Brown was with his wife when he placed and paid for an order while at the restaurant on Evergreen Road near Civic Center Drive, around 6:50 p.m. Friday. He then asked for extra guacamole. A female employee gave him some guacamole, but Brown thought it was too small of a portion and called her a b***h.

"You don’t get to disrespect women," Barren said.

Aaron Brown (Oakland County Jail)

The female employee became upset, so other employees took her away from the kitchen to calm her down. That's when Brown allegedly went behind the counter and started bagging up his food.

While behind the counter, Barren said Brown filled a cup with guacamole. After a 21-year-old employee saw this, he knocked the guacamole out of Brown's hand. Brown then grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed him into a refrigerator.

A fight ensued as employees tried to get Brown to leave Chipotle. Brown, who has a valid CPL, pulled out a gun and shot the 21-year-old employee once in the knee. He is expected to survive.

Brown then "calmly collected his food and left," Barren said.

"He took his time getting out… probably 30 seconds after (the shot was fired)," said Michael Beals, a customer who recorded the fight and shooting. "I was in my car and I saw him just walk out to his car, close the door, and just drive off – he didn’t speed off or anything, it was weird to see."

Officers stopped Brown a short distance away and arrested him.

Though Brown had an issue with guacamole, Barren stressed that the shooting was the result of poor decision-making and an inability to control emotions.

Brown, who does not have a criminal record, is now charged with assault to do great bodily harm, discharging a weapon in a building, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $20,000 cash/surety bond.