Man using fake identity while living in Detroit for 17 years captured by police

After 17 years on the Most Wanted List, a South Carolina man has been arrested while hiding out in Detroit.

Antran Hall was found guilty of cocaine trafficking and failure to stop in 2006. He fell off of law enforcement's radar for close to two decades before police discovered he was living under an alias in Michigan.

On June 27, U.S. Marshals took Hall into custody. He's currently waiting extradition while at the Wayne County Detention Center.

According to an investigation by federal authorities, Hall was living under a fake identity while living in Michigan. He even managed to trick his own wife and children who only knew him by his alias.

Earlier this year, the Fugitive Investigations Unit with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office learned that Hall had been living in Detroit. Federal authorities took up the lead on the case and narrowed their search on June 26.

The next day, they took him into custody.