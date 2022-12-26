Man walks into Detroit liquor store after being shot in face

A shooting victim walked into a Detroit liquor store asking for someone to call 911 after he was shot in the face Monday, the store owner said.

The victim walked into Scotty J's Liquor near Rouge Park around 11:40 a.m.

Detroit police said they were called to the 20800 block of W. Chicago after the shooting and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Detectives were searching the 20900 block of W. Chicago, where the shooting may have happened. It remains under investigation.