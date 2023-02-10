Man wanted for indecent exposure inside Westland drug store

article

Westland police are looking for a man who exposed himself inside a Walgreens drug store.

Law enforcement is asking the public if they could help identify the suspect. The indecent exposure incident happened in last December.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 18, the man walked into the local business on Middlebelt Road where he loitered for about 20 minutes before lifting his shirt with his pants pulled down, exposing his genitals.

The suspect then left the store.

Police have released two images of the man they're searching for. He's described a white man in his 20s who is approximately 6-foot-1-inch and has a thin build with short black hair. He was wearing a tan jacket and black jogger pants at the time.

If you have any information that can assist in identifying the suspect, please contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-713-3706 and ask to speak to Sgt. MacRae regarding the case.