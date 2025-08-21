Man who dragged Detroit officer with car after being shot by police sentenced

The Brief A man who police say dragged a Detroit officer with a car has been sentenced. Raymonte Adams pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from the encounter that started when officers spotted a car blocking the sidewalk. Video from police showed Adams driving at a police officer and striking them after he was shot by police.



EDITOR NOTE: Officials said the suspect was sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act (HYTA), a law that allows a young person’s record to be sealed if they successfully complete probation.

A man who dragged a Detroit police officer with a car and fled the scene after being shot by police late last year was sentenced, but details will not be revealed because of a sentencing agreement offered to some young offenders.

Raymonte Adams, who was 18 at the time, pleaded guilty to third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing police, and assault with intent to commit a felony for the Dec. 11, 2024 encounter.

Related article

The backstory:

Bodycam and dashcam video released by police showed three officers approaching Adams' car with guns drawn on St. Mary's, not far from Seven Mile, because the vehicle was blocking the sidewalk.

As officers yelled for Adams and his passenger to put their hands up, Adams reversed, hitting a car parked behind him.

"Put your hands up, you're going to get shot," an officer yelled after he backed up.

Related article

Adams then maneuvered the vehicle toward an officer standing in front of the vehicle, identified by DPD as Officer A.

Amid the chaos of officers yelling, it is difficult to make out who is saying what, but one officer can be heard saying, "I'm gonna (expletive) shoot you," before Officer A fired multiple shots through the windshield.

Adams, who was struck in the chest, then drove forward, hitting and dragging Officer A. Another officer, identified as Officer B, fired shots at the back of the vehicle.

Adams continued fleeing before getting out of the car a few blocks away and calling 911.

Officers arrived at the scene and tended to his injuries before taking him to a hospital, where he was treated and released. The passenger who also fled later turned himself into police.

Watch the video below. NOTE: The video contains mature language and footage. It may be disturbing to some.