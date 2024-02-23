Man who murdered Michigan hunter found guilty

article

A jury found a man guilty of murder this week in the 2018 slaying of a Michigan hunter.

Thomas Olson, 35, of Grand Blanc, was convicted of second-degree murder and felony firearm for the murder of Chong Yang. He'll be sentenced April 8.

The 68-year-old left his Lansing home between 3-4 p.m. Nov. 16, 2018, to go hunting at Rose Lake State Park in Bath Township. When he didn't return home after dark, his family went to look for him.

His body was found in an area near East Clark Road, east of Upton Road. Police said he had been shot with a shotgun. A Remington 1100 12-gauge shotgun, Hmong knife, and backpack he had were stolen.

Witness testimony and a plastic bag with hunting spray that was recovered near the scene led police to Olson. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel alleged that Olson killed Yang while hunting, and stole the victim’s headlamp, knife, backpack, and shotgun.

"I am grateful for the dedicated work of the prosecutors in my office, as well as the determination of the Bath Township Police Department and the FBI in their yearslong pursuit in resolving this cold case," Nessel said. "This murder shocked the Bath Township and Michigan hunting communities, and it is our hope that this conviction may bring some peace and healing to Mr. Yang's friends and family."

Charges against a second man who was arrested in connection to the murder were dropped.