2 headed to trial after Michigan hunter found murdered in 2018

Two men were bound over for trial this week in connection with the 2018 murder of a Michigan hunter.

Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, are accused of killing Chong Yang more than four years ago.

Yang, 68, left his Lansing home between 3-4 p.m. Nov. 16, 2018, to go hunting in Bath Township. When he didn't return home after dark, his family went to look for him.

His body was found in an area near East Clark Road, east of Upton Road. Police said he had been shot with a shotgun. A Remington 1100 12-gauge shotgun, Hmong knife, and backpack he had were stolen.

Olson and Rodway were arrested in December 2022 and charged with felony murder and felony firearm.

"We’re grateful to be bringing this cold case one step closer to trial and will continue our work to provide justice to the family as well as healing to this community," says Attorney General Dana Nessel. "I am thankful for the broad, cohesive effort between our department, the Bath Township Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and our prosecutors for their dedication to pursuing justice for this brutal, senseless crime."