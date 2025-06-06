Man who murdered woman as she put air in tires at Macomb County Belle Tire found guilty

article

The Brief A man who randomly attacked and murdered a woman at a Roseville Belle Tire was convicted of numerous charges. Shane Burns also stabbed a man waiting for a bus in St. Clair Shores. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.



A man who stabbed a woman to death as she filled her vehicle tires with air at a Roseville Belle Tire in 2023 was found guilty by a jury this week.

A jury convicted 33-year-old Shane Burns of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony firearms, possession of ammunition by a felon, disarming a peace officer, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was charged as a habitual offender.

The backstory:

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said 60-year-old Cheryl Ann Parsley was filling up her tires at a Belle Tire on Gratiot in Roseville on May 17, 2023, when she was randomly attacked. Authorities said Burns, who is from Washington, stabbed Paseley and slit her throat.

After the murder, Burns later approached a man who was at a bus stop in St. Clair Shores and stabbed him.

Burns was arrested in Warren later that day. A shotgun, 9mm handgun, and large amount of ammo was found in his vehicle, the prosecutor's office said.

According to authorities, while he was in custody, he bit his wrists before grabbing a knife from an officer and slitting his wrist.

"Today’s verdict brings a measure of justice to the victims of this horrific attack. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, who have shown extraordinary strength. We hope this conviction offers them some solace," Lucido said.

What's next:

Burns will be sentenced on July 24.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.