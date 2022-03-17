Man with warrants arrested after police chase ends on I-696 in Warren

A man is in custody after a police chase Thursday afternoon that ended on I-696 in Warren.

Detroit police began chasing the man after he fled police. Officers chased the man on I-94 onto I-696, where the chase ended at Van Dyke.

Police said the Detroit man has warrants out of Warren for shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony firearms, and concealed carry charges.

Detroit police are seeking fleeing and eluding charges.