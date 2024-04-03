Man, woman charged after murder plot discovered on Macomb County Jail phone transcripts

article

A man incarcerated at the Macomb County Jail was plotting with a woman to have her soon-to-be ex-husband killed, authorities said.

Conversations about murdering 35-year-old Carmen Marchetti's husband were found on phone transcripts. Marchetti was allegedly talking on the phone with Aaron Muterspaw, 36, who was in jail.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said the pair discussed hurting and killing the man. These calls were uncovered when the victim’s attorney made a FOIA request for Muterspaw’s phone call recordings.

Muterspaw, of Warren, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit homicide – solicitation of murder and one count of telecommunication services – malicious use. She was given a $100,000 personal bond.

Marchetti, who is from Chesterfield, is charged with one count of homicide – solicitation of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit homicide – solicitation of murder, and one count of telecommunication services – malicious use. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety, and he remains in the Macomb County Jail.