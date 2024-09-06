'It sounded and felt like a bomb': Manhole explosion in downtown Detroit injures woman

A manhole explosion near the intersection of Congress and Bates in Detroit injured a woman who was close by, around 2 p.m.

The 58-year-old woman was not struck by the manhole cover, but was knocked down by the pressure of the blast, according to the Detroit Fire Department. She was taken to a local hospital, where she is in serious condition.

Pressure build-up in the sewer caused the blast, but it is currently unclear if the incident was a gas or steam explosion, said DFD Deputy Chief Daniel Clapp. An investigation is underway.

"The entire building shook," said Corinne Ashworth, who lives about a block away from the scene. "It sounded and felt like a bomb."

The road did not sustain any integrity issues, Clapp said.

DTE was on-scene, assessing the incident.

There are currently no gas or power shutoffs in the area.

No other details were provided at this time.

Editor's note: DFD originally stated the woman's injuries were minor. Her condition was updated to serious hours after the explosion.