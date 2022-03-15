Manhunt for murder suspect, EPA reviewing permitting of Stellantis plant, teen charged in dad's death

Detroit police are looking for a 25-year-old man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a hotel off of Woodward Monday morning.

Law enforcement say Jmar Tubbs shot and killed a longtime employee with the Normandie Hotel over a dispute about rent.

Tubbs is currently wanted by police and remains missing.

A maintenance man told FOX 2 that he had spoken with the victim, a 46-year-old man about remodeling a room. After, the victim went to lock the door of a tenant who was late on their rent just before the fatal shooting.

"It didn't have to happen like this. Especially to shoot him down like that - he was trying to run away," Alex Stefko said

"He's like the coolest person ever. I just can't believe that somebody would do this. Somebody was great, somebody was awesome. Somebody was just taken from us just for a minor dispute," he added.

The victim leaves behind a wife and son.

Anyone who has seen Tubbs is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Michigan teen now facing homicide charge after throwing chemicals on dad

A Michigan teenager accused of burning her father by throwing chemicals on him last fall is facing a homicide charge following his recent death at a hospital. Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 18, of Groveland Township in Oakland County was charged last year with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence.

Imirowicz was released on bond, but after her father died of his burns this month she was taken back into custody and charged with homicide, local media reported. She is being held at the Oakland County Jail. Court records show Imirowicz faces a March 21 probable cause hearing.

Authorities say Imirowicz created a dangerous mixture containing drain cleaner last October then throwing it on her father whom she left unconscious and alone at home with burns all over his body.

A neighbor found Imirowicz’s father with chemical burns on his head, torso and extremities. He was taken to a hospital. Police said they found lye powder on the couch where the father had been found with burns. The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking comment from Imirowicz’s attorney.

EPA to investigate EGLE for permitting of Stellantis plant

The Environmental Protection Agency is launching an investigation into how state regulators issued permits for a Stellantis factory in Detroit that has prompted numerous complaints about foul odors that have permeated from the plant.

Four months after those complaints turned public, the EPA says it will probe the state Department of Environmental, Great Lakes, and Energy to see if it discriminated against the low-income Black neighborhood after giving the green light for the company to expand the assembly complex.

"The granting of these permits to Stellantis, it was multiple, a string of them, that was done in a discriminatory way (in) that it disproportionately impacts communities of color," said Andrew Bashi, with the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center, which filed a civil rights complaint on behalf of some of the residents.

EGLE released a statement saying: "Michigan EGLE looks forward to EPA’s review of Michigan permitting decisions and processes to ensure that the state is doing everything within its authority to protect vulnerable communities, and to receive guidance from EPA in doing so most effectively."

Money available for mental health needs for Oxford students, staff

Oxford High School students, their families, and staff can receive money to help pay for mental health care after last year's deadly school shooting. Those impacted by the shooting can apply to receive up to $2,000 through the Oxford Community Mental Health Services Copay and Deductible Program. The money can be used for insurance co-pays, deductibles, and service payments.

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners voted in February to dedicate $500,000 to support mental health needs in Oxford after the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting that left four students dead.

"After the horrific incident on Nov. 30, many community leaders immediately realized we had gaps in support due to high co-pays and deductibles for mental health," said resolution writer Commissioner Michael Spisz (R-Oxford). "We knew we had to establish a solution quickly, and working closely with OCHN we were able to create such a program. No victim from this incident should have to go untreated or stop treatment due to healthcare costs."

Some services the funds can be used for include psychiatry, psychological testing, psychological assessment, family therapy, and individual counseling or psychotherapy. To apply for mental health assistance, click here or call 248-464-6363.

Brandon Santo's death ruled an accident

Brendan Santo died from an accidental drowning, according to the autopsy report. The 18-year-old from Rochester Hills disappeared the weekend of Halloween 2021 after leaving a dorm at Michigan State University. The autopsy listed acute ethanol intoxication, or drinking too much alcohol in a short amount of time, as a contributing factor.

His blood-alcohol level listed on the autopsy was 0.22. No other intoxicating substances were found. Santo, who was a student at Grand Valley State University, was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on Oct. 29, the night before the Michigan and Michigan State football game in East Lansing. He texted friends to tell them on his way to meet them.

His phone was last pinged near Michigan Avenue and Beal Street shortly before midnight. After months of searching, Santo's body was found in the Red Cedar River on Jan. 21. Ryan Robinson, a private investigator who had been working with teen's family, was reviewing underwater video at a logjam when he saw something completely submerged in the water.

He notified Santo's family and police, who blocked off the area within an hour. Dive teams recovered the body at dawn. The body was discovered about 1 ½ miles from where Santo was last seen.

The preliminary trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley was moved to next week, according to court records. It was originally scheduled for today. The two parents were re-arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges after a judge ordered them to trial. A Detroit police cruiser crashed during a prisoner transport in Warren Monday morning. Both an occupant in the squad vehicle and the passenger car that was struck were hospitalized. There are very early signs about an uptick in COVID-19 cases in some European countries, as well as reports of wastewater sewage finding increased evidence of more cases. It may be the tremors of another surge of the pandemic in the U.S. Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter plans to give his State of the County address Tuesday from the New Event Center at the M1 Concourse. He'll deliver the speech at 7 p.m. An Oregon man has pleaded guilty to illegally purchasing and shipping dozens of scorpions from Michigan, Texas and Germany.

Temperatures are taking a slight dip Tuesday but should still reach 50 degrees by this afternoon. The forecast for Wednesday has already increased in temperatures up to 64 degrees.

Suspect arrested in connection with serial attacks on homeless men in DC, NYC: police

Authorities say a suspect they believe has been stalking homeless men in D.C. and New York City, killing at least two and wounding three others in less than two weeks, has been arrested.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say they took the suspect into custody around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. He was taken to D.C. police for questioning where he remains.

The disturbing incidents began in Washington on March 3 when a homeless man was shot around 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The man was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

On March 8 a man was found shot in the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast at around 1:21 a.m. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.