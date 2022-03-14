Oxford High School students, families, staff can receive money for mental health care after school shooting

article

Oxford High School students, their families, and staff can receive money to help pay for mental health care after last year's deadly school shooting.

Those impacted by the shooting can apply to receive up to $2,000 through the Oxford Community Mental Health Services Copay and Deductible Program. The money can be used for insurance co-pays, deductibles, and service payments.

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners voted in February to dedicate $500,000 to support mental health needs in Oxford after the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting that left four students dead.

"After the horrific incident on Nov. 30, many community leaders immediately realized we had gaps in support due to high co-pays and deductibles for mental health," said resolution writer Commissioner Michael Spisz (R-Oxford). "We knew we had to establish a solution quickly, and working closely with OCHN we were able to create such a program. No victim from this incident should have to go untreated or stop treatment due to healthcare costs."

Some services the funds can be used for include psychiatry, psychological testing, psychological assessment, family therapy, and individual counseling or psychotherapy.

"It is a real honor for OCHN to be entrusted with the important responsibility of helping to provide mental health payment relief for Oxford students, families, and school personnel," OCHN Executive Director and CEO Dana Lasenby said. "I applaud Commissioner Spisz and the entire Board for taking quick action to ensure those impacted by this devastating incident have access to quality mental health supports."

To apply for mental health assistance, click here or call 248-464-6363.

