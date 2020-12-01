Manhunt underway on Detroit's east side for Romulus murder suspect

A police manhunt is underway for a murder suspect in the area of Mound and McNichols in Detroit, being conducted by Michigan State Police and Romulus PD Tuesday night.

Romulus police chased the suspect from I-94 and Middle Belt and requested help from MSP at 9:30 p.m., adding that the suspects were involved in a homicide.

A Michigan State Police Canine Unit works to track the suspect.

The pursuit led to the east side of Detroit when Romulus officers observed the passenger run from the car in the area of Mound and McNichols. There is currently a perimeter set up in the area with an MSP canine tracking on-going.

Officials say to expect a heavy police presence in the area.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

