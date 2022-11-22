MAP: Detroit road closures for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Turkey Trot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Road closures for Detroit Thanksgiving festivities start Wednesday.
If you're headed to the Turkey Trot, America's Thanksgiving Day Parade, or Lions game, make sure you plan ahead for traffic and detours.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
- Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren to close at 9 a.m.
- Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon.
- Atwater between Civic Center Drive and Third to close at 3 p.m.
- Griswold between Fort and Congress to close at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Motorists may cross Woodward at these intersections until 5 a.m. Crossover streets are Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.
Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned will be closed completely from 5 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
The following streets will close beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 and reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.:
- W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier
- Michigan at Cass
- Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward
- Congress from Shelby to Randolph
- Larned from Shelby to Randolph
- Shelby from Congress to Michigan
- Michigan from Cass to Woodward
- Monroe from Woodward to Randolph
- Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold
- Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress
- Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third
In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. and during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.
