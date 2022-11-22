MAP: Detroit road closures for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Turkey Trot

article

Road closures for Detroit Thanksgiving festivities start Wednesday.

If you're headed to the Turkey Trot, America's Thanksgiving Day Parade, or Lions game, make sure you plan ahead for traffic and detours.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren to close at 9 a.m.

Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon.

Atwater between Civic Center Drive and Third to close at 3 p.m.

Griswold between Fort and Congress to close at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Motorists may cross Woodward at these intersections until 5 a.m. Crossover streets are Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.

Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned will be closed completely from 5 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The following streets will close beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 and reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.:

W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. and during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.

