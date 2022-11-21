2022 America's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- What to know about Detroit tradition

article

An annual Detroit tradition, America's Thanksgiving Day Parade, steps off Thursday on Woodward Avenue.

Every year, people brave the elements and line the road to watch the parade.

Headed to Detroit for the parade? Here's what to know:

Thanksgiving Parade route

The Parade steps off at 8:45 a.m. This year's parade route map hasn't been released, but it typically begins on Woodward Avenue near Kirby and heads down Woodward toward Downtown Detroit, where it ends at Congress.

Detroit road closures on Thanksgiving

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren to close at 9 a.m.

Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon.

Atwater between Civic Center Drive and Third to close at 3 p.m.

Griswold between Fort and Congress to close at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Motorists may cross Woodward at these intersections until 5 a.m. Crossover streets are Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.

Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned will be closed completely from 5 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The following streets will close beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 and reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.:

W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. and during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.

Parking for the parade

Ford Underground Garage, Nov. 24 - 5 a.m. - 7 p.m. – $10

30 East Jefferson Avenue, Nov. 25 - 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. – $5 (2 hrs. or less) $10 (2-4 hrs.) $15 (maximum rate)

Eastern Market Garage, Nov. 24 - 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. – $ 20

2727 Riopelle Street, Nov. 25 - Closed

Bus reroutes for Thanksgiving

Detroit Department of Transportation bus rides can expect delays beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 until the end of the parade. Some east side and west side bus routes will be rerouted. B

The following routes will be located on Beaubien between Congress and Lafayette at the Bricktown People Mover Station:

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

6 Gratiot (Gratiot will be located on Congress)

9 Jefferson

31 Mack

52 Chene

67 Cadillac/Harper

Passengers can transfer by way of the People Mover for free (Bricktown Station on Beaubien at Congress and Michigan Station on Cass at Michigan)

These routes will be located at:

3 Grand River will be at Cass on Michigan

4 Woodward will be available at the Rosa Parks Transit Center (Bay 15)

16 Dexter will be available at the Rosa Parks Transit Center (Bay 14)

Grand Marshals

Jalen Rose – Detroit native and member of the University of Michigan legendary "Fab Five" where he and his teammates revolutionized the sport of basketball. He is a current ABC/ESPN analyst, New York Times Bestselling Author, philanthropist, and founder of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy on the Northwest side of Detroit.

Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony – Known for his outstanding community leadership in Detroit, Rev. Anthony serves on the NAACP National Board of Directors, is President of the Detroit Branch NAACP, the largest unit in the nation, and Pastor of Fellowship Chapel in Detroit for nearly 40 years.

Parade celebrity guests

Tony Hawk – nicknamed "Birdman" is a professional skateboarder, entrepreneur, and owner of skateboard company Birdhouse. He is widely regarded as the most influential skateboarder of all time.

The Belleville Three – American musicians, Juan Atkins, Derrick May, and Kevin Saunderson internationally known for their contributions to the development of the "Techno music" genre and brand.

Alycia Baumgardner – Professional boxer and current Unified Champion Super-feather weight Champion. Currently holds the WBC, WBA, IBF, Ring Magazine and IBO titles. She also is the former WBC International Champion.

Nick Baumgartner – Four-time veteran U.S. Olympian in snowboarding who won the gold medal in mixed snowboard cross as the oldest American athlete to compete at the Beijing Games.

Megan Keller – Michigan native and member of the U.S. Women’s Olympic Team, competed in two Olympic Winter Games in 2018 and 2022.

TINA—THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL –Coming to the Detroit Opera House in December, TINA—THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will be the opening act of the Parade with a special live performance by Zurin Villanueva, one of the stars of the show, courtesy of Broadway in Detroit.

Tony "Superbad" Harrison – Professional boxer and WBC Silver Middleweight Champion.

Willie Horton – 18-year MLB great, Detroit Tigers legend and a part of the 1968 Detroit Tigers World Series team.

Ava Swiss – America’s Got Talent Season 17 Finalist and Oxford High School alum.

Other important information

The parade is free to attend, and you can watch along Woodward. There are also grandstands along the route that cost $60-70 to use. Get tickets here.

Lost children will be brought to the Detroit Police Department Downtown Services at 20 Atwater. Contact police at 313-237-2850.

