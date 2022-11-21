Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week

If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic.

VIEW: Live traffic map

According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.

More: Roads, runways expected to be jammed this week

"Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and this year will be no different," says Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst with INRIX. "Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the holiday weekend. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic."

Here are the worst times to drive this week:

Wednesday, Nov. 23: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The best times to drive:

Wednesday, Nov. 23: Before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24: Before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: Before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Related: Michigan gas prices on course for record highs over Thanksgiving holiday