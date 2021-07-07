MAP: Detroit's most dangerous intersections in 2020

Half of Wayne County's most dangerous intersections in 2020 were concentrated in Detroit.

Detroit's most dangerous intersections:

Conner St @ I-94, 79 Total Crashes, 21 Injuries Joy Rd @ Southfield Freeway, 68 Total Crashes, 28 Injuries 7 Mile Rd @ I-75, 63 Total Crashes, 25 Injuries Southfield Freeway @ Warren Ave, 58 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries Warren Ave @ I-75, 57 Total Crashes, 20 Injuries Livernois Ave @ W Davison St, 56 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries 8 Mile Rd @ Dequindre Rd, 52 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries Cadieux Rd @ I-94, 51 Total Crashes, 15 Injuries Linwood St @ W Davison St, 48 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries 8 Mile Rd @ Gratiot Ave, 48 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries

