MAP: Wayne County's most dangerous intersections in 2020

While the most dangerous intersection in Wayne County last year was in Redford Township, half of the most crash-prone intersections were in Detroit.

The intersection of Telegraph and Schoolcraft roads, which topped the 2019 list, was again the most dangerous intersection, according to Michigan Auto Law.

Wayne County's most dangerous intersections:

Schoolcraft Rd @ Telegraph Rd, Redford Twp, 108 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries Conner St @ I 94, Detroit, 79 Total Crashes, 21 Injuries Middle Belt Rd @ Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, 69 Total Crashes, 16 Injuries Joy Rd @ M 39, Detroit, 68 Total Crashes, 28 Injuries Ford Rd @ Haggerty Rd, Canton Twp, 68 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries 7 Mile Rd @ I-75, Detroit, 63 Total Crashes, 25 Injuries Ford Rd @ Lilley Rd, Canton Twp, 61 Total Crashes, 18 Injuries Dix Ave @ M 39, Lincoln Park, 58 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries M 39 @ Warren Ave, Detroit, 58 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries Warren Ave @ I-75, Detroit, 57 Total Crashes, 20 Injuries

