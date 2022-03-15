MAP: Which states have the most expensive gas prices?

While gas prices in some states have fallen this week, prices remain high across the country.

View a map below showing the average price of gas per state.

According to GasBuddy, the most expensive state to buy gas is California, where the average price per gallon of regular fuel is $5.750, as of Tuesday morning.

More: Here's the cheapest day of the week to buy gas

California is the only state with an average breaking $5, but Nevada and Hawaii are close behind with averages of $4.972 and $4.959, respectfully.

Other states in the top 10 include Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Arizona, Illinois, Connecticut, and New York.

If you can't see the map, click here.