Cheapest day of the week to buy gas

We are all feeling how much a gallon of gas is costing us. Now that COVID-19 rules being relaxed, it's now costing us more than ever to go places. But, believe it or not, there is a good day to buy gas, when compared to other days.

Gas prices in Michigan today are at $4.24, about 8 cents per gallon lower than they were on Saturday. That's good news. But they're still $1.40 more than they were a year ago.

The reason gas prices are so high right now isn't all about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the Keystone Pipeline cancelation, or because the Biden administration paused oil extraction permits. It's a LOT more complicated than all of that and we broke it down here.

With gas prices so high, we're all considering ways to find cheaper cost per gallon.

What is the cheapest day to buy gas?

According to GasBuddy, the best day of the week to buy gasoline is on Monday, especially if you're looking to fill up from empty.

But that's the only day to get a better price. GasBuddy revealed that it's 2021 data shows Friday was also a good day to fill up. This bucked previous trends when it was one of the most expensive days at the pump.

RELATED: Michigan gas price finally falls; still at near-record levels

Sunday and Tuesday are also good days to ‘top off', which GasBuddy says those days are better to buy but not necessarily the best days.

What day is gas the most expensive?

In 28 states, gas is most expensive on Thursdays. Previously, Saturday was the worst day of the week for prices but in 2021, it was replaced by the middle of the week.

Thursday, Wednesday, and then Saturday are the three most expensive days to buy gas.

MORE: Check Michigan gas prices by county

"When it comes to saving money at the pump, Monday becomes more than the dreaded end of the weekend. GasBuddy analyzed gas price data and found that the first day of the work week offers the lowest average gas price in 17 states, making it yet again the best day to fill-up," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the work week, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money. Following Monday, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill-up. But even if you can’t always time your fill ups, the golden rule is to always always shop around before filling up."

How is the cheapest price determined?

GasBuddy said it looked at gas price data from the app based on reported prices from January 1, 2021 through December 16, 2021.

Advertisement

RELATED: Michigan Republicans announce plan to suspend state gas tax for next 6 months