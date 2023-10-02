Mariah Carey bringing 'Merry Christmas One And All!' concert series to Detroit

It's still a few holidays away, but for some die-hard Christmas fans it may be worth planning the season now - especially with Mariah Carey coming to town.

The unofficial Queen of Christmas is bringing some of her holiday tradition to Detroit as part of her "Merry Christmas One and All!" musical circuit. The entire show spans 13 cities. Carey will visit Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 1.

Tickets for the show go on sale Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase them at 313Presents.com, Livenation.com, and Ticketmaster.com. There will also be VIP packages and premium ticket options also available.

The live show will feature the singer's most famous music, which of course means "All I want for Christmas is You."

The holiday concert series starts on Nov. 15 in California. Carey will also make stops in Denver, Kansas City, Toronto, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and ending things in New York.

