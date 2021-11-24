Marijuana testing lab sues Michigan regulators over recall, says it cost $229M disruption

article

A marijuana testing lab has filed a lawsuit against Michigan regulators after a major product recall and allegations of unreliable results.

According to the MRA, all marijuana products tested by Viridis Laboratories and Viridis North are part of the recall except inhalable marijuana concentrate products such as vape cartridges, live resin, distillates, and other cannabis concentrates created through residual solvent extractions.

These products were tested by the labs between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16.

People who have weakened immune systems or lung disease have the highest risk of experiencing health-related issues from the recalled marijuana, including aspergillosis, which is caused by mold.

Viridis Laboratories has operations in Lansing and Bay City and says the recall last week was "unjustified" and caused an estimated $229 million disruption to the industry.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency declined to comment Tuesday.

The state last week told dealers to destroy the product, have it retested or send it back. Consumers should also return it if they have still have some.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.