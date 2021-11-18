Michigan marijuana recall includes dozens of dispensaries across state -- See where it was sold here

article

The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a recall for weed products sold across Michigan on Wednesday.

See where it was sold below.

According to the MRA, all marijuana products tested by Viridis Laboratories and Viridis North are part of the recall except inhalable marijuana concentrate products such as vape cartridges, live resin, distillates, and other cannabis concentrates created through residual solvent extractions.

These products were tested by the labs between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16.

People who have weakened immune systems or lung disease have the highest risk of experiencing health-related issues from the recalled marijuana, including aspergillosis, which is caused by a mold.

If you have experienced adverse reactions, contact your doctor and make a report to the MRA at MRAEnforcement@michigan.gov or 517-284-8599.

An investigation into the issue is ongoing.

If you purchased the recalled marijuana, return it. Dispensaries that have the products still on their shelves have the option to destroy them and provide proof to the MRA, have the products retested, or send it back to the original licensee for destruction or batch retesting.

Dispensaries where recalled marijuana was sold:

( Click here if you cannot see it below )