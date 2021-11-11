Marine, Army vets form friendship at 2021 Veterans Day ceremony

The city of Sterling Heights honors their veterans every year on Veterans Day and 2021 was a return to normalcy as the men and women who served were thanked in person again.

The city hosted its annual ceremony with the national anthem, saluting from the men and women in uniform, and more as they were all brought under one roof.

The Detroit suburb is a world away from where many of the veterans served our country. But it's where two men - a Marine Corps vet and an Army vet - who were strangers before Thursday.

"Other than waking up, it’s great to be here. It’s great to be here; especially with my new army buddy here," said Marine Corps veteran Gable Williams. "He had some time in before me. It’s great when you can converse because a lot of veterans can’t converse."

The two instantly hit if off to compare old stories of what it was like serving their country.

"It’s an honor for the person who never came back. A lot of my friends died, I should have died," said Steve Crifasi as he wiped away tears.

Of all the emotions at the Sterling Heights Veterans Day ceremony, gratitude is most felt. Especially this year when they could be thanked in person after 2020's virtual ceremony.

"My message to the veterans today is stay strong, stay patriotic, and love the USA because this is the greatest country in the world, and for what you did for it, you deserve great praise," said Macomb County Treasurer Lawrence Rocca.

He's not wrong. To all the veterans who served our country and continue to serve - thank you.

