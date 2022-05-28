Mark Latunski, accused Michigan killer and cannibal, headed to trial for murder of Kevin Bacon

article

A Michigan man accused of killing and eating parts of another man is headed to trial this fall.

Mark Latunski will appear in court for a plea deal hearing Oct. 13 before the Oct. 18 trial. He is charged with one count of open murder, and one count of dead body disinterment and mutilation.

Latunski was found competent to stand trial after authorities say he murdered 25-year-old Kevin Bacon. Family members reported Bacon missing on Christmas in 2019 after he did not show up for breakfast.

His roommate said he went to visit a man he met on Grindr the night before. This information led investigators to Latunski's Shiawassee County home.

Victim Kevin Bacon

Editor's note: The following details are graphic and may be distressing to some.

Court documents revealed disturbing details about how Bacon died. Police said he was found naked, hanging upside down from the ceiling of the home.

Latunksi later admitted to police that he stabbed Kevin, slit his throat, and then hung him with a rope from the rafters. He also said he cut off a portion of his genitalia and ate it, the documents said.

Police previously said it appeared Bacon knew that Latunksi was involved in a violent sexual fetish, and other people may have been harmed by him.

After Bacon's murder, one of Latunki's neighbors, Michael Parks, said he encountered a man in November on his front porch, covered in blood, knocking on his door.

"He's got purple hair, he's wearing a leather skirt and he's got a couple of belts across his chest," Park said. "This gentleman is grasping my arm with deathly fear (screaming) 'help me, keep him away' just screaming at the top of his lungs 'he wants to hurt me, he wants to hurt me'. Another vehicle pulls in my driveway and out comes, who I now find out is Mark, wearing a leather skirt, belts across his chest, no shoes, no shirt on, his beard is braided. (A) very odd-looking gentleman."

Michigan State Police arrived within minutes and took the bleeding man with them. No charges were ever filed against Latunski for that incident.