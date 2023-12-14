Masked man sets fire to Detroit gas station with fuel can

A gas station store was intentionally set on fire on the east side of Detroit and remains under investigation.

Detroit fire investigators say a masked person walked in and using an accelerant in what looked like a gas can, setting the place on fire.

First responders got the call around 3:14 a.m. Only one employee was inside - and was able to escape without injury.

There was also a witness. Detroit Rewards TV said that the man set the station store on fire after an argument.

The gas station, located on East Jefferson and Chene, is a popular stop for people in the neighborhood.

"They’ve been very nice to me, so this is a big loss," said one customer.

"I come here every day for a hot chocolate and a donut," another customer said. "It's shocking, they just (remodeled) this. It was nice, neat and clean. I feel so bad for these people."

The pumps have been removed likely for safety. The windows inside remain blackened from smoke damage.

"People don't even care anymore," said another customer. "Like, it's not that serious - whatever it is - for you to go in do (something) like that. It's terrible."

There is a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information can contact Arson at (313) 402-7499. Use the case number in your tip: 2312140026.

Click here for Detroit Rewards TV to submit a tip online.



