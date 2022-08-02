Mass shootings and gun violence take a toll on medical staff

In the moments following a shooting, every second counts. From the time a victim is transported to a hospital, to the amount of time taken trying to keep that person alive.

"We have a well-thought-out systematic process to take care of a critically-injured patient," said Dr. Jaime Hope from Beaumont Health. "Because in those moments of the desperate life or death or panic, the team needs to be calm, systematic and everyone knows their roles."

Dr. Jaime Hope works in the Emergency Room at Beaumont Health. Even the most experienced healthcare workers can feel the emotional burden brought on by gun violence.

"It’s a lot. I really honor all the dedicated people in the whole healthcare system from the first responders on the scene all the way to the person who gets to discharge the person healthy out of the hospital. It has an impact on all of us," Dr. Hope said.

Violence spans everywhere; from our neighborhoods to our freeways.

FOX 2: "When you see those stories unfold on the news or whether you’re talking with someone; a coworker or colleague. How do you feel about that?"

Dr. Jaime Hope: "You know, Brandon, I’d love to say that we grow immune to it, but we really don’t. It’s not a movie. It’s not a video game."

There are some things people can do if they should find themselves in or near a shooting.

"Once the shooting itself is neutralized. There are things we can do to help the victim while the first responders are coming. So that's notify 911 immediately with as many details as possible. Talk to the patient. Be comforting, and if there’s any active bleeding coming out of the body, putting pressure on a bleeding wound can help save a life," Dr. Hope said.

Like-saving measures which can offer a sense of hope.

