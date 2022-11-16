Massive $1.5B plan includes hotels, apartments, offices for District Detroit

Is the long-fabled District Detroit development that was promised so many years ago finally here?

A new $1.5 billion plan that would transform several properties on Woodward, as well as constructing several more was announced by Ilitch Companies this week, with the property developer promising a slew of office space, retail space, new hotels, and mixed-income housing.

The proposed plan preserves the Fort Wayne Hotel and the Detroit Live Building with plans to turn them in retail and residential space. Two new buildings would go in on Woodward and Cass Avenues while commercial office buildings and hotels would also go up.

The massive project comes years after Olympia Development, the property management firm owned by the Ilitch family, purchased land in Detroit with the intention of turning the unused space into a combination of residential, commercial, and housing options.

The project seeks brownfield funding, which only comes from the state for plans that could significantly impact the local economy in a city.

"The construction and operations of each project will help our state and region attract the world’s leading companies and top talent to Detroit while maximizing economic opportunity for those who are already here," said Keith Bradford, the president of Olympia Development of Michigan and The District Detroit.

A total of 13 separate properties will be developed, with five of the sites on Woodward Avenue. Here are the specs of the project: