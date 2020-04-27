Mathis Community Center handing out 500 Walmart gift cards to Detroiters on Monday

Hundreds of cars stretching miles down 7 Mile were spotted waiting in line for a little Monday morning gift.

Located at 7 Mile and Greenfield, vehicles had lined up outside the Mathis Community Center around 7 a.m. for a chance to receive one of 500 free $25 Walmart gift cards that were being handed out.

First announced on the radio, Judge Greg Mathis said his organization was donating the gift cards to Detroit residents.

The line of cars stretched at least to 7 Mile and Outer Drive, more than a mile long. Located at 19300 Greenfield Rd, Detroit, anyone who got in line was asked to stay in their car and wear facemasks when they got to the front.

An email sent to FOX 2 said people had been in line since 4 a.m. to get their gift card.

Walk-ups were not allowed and security was present to maintain order during the surprise traffic jam.